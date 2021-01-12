UrduPoint.com
Beijing Opposes Adding Cuba To US List Of Terrorism Sponsors

Beijing Opposes Adding Cuba to US List of Terrorism Sponsors

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Beijing strongly opposes adding Cuba to US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism and regards the move as a demonstration of political pressure on Havana, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

 Earlier this week, the US State Department blacklisted Cuba "for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists." The designation limits trade and aid, bans defense exports, sets limits on exports of dual use items, among other restrictions.

 

"China has always advocated the international community's hand-in-hand fight against terrorism, but strongly opposes US political pressure and economic sanctions against Cuba under the pretext of counter-terrorism," Zhao said at a briefing.

 He noted that the strategy of the normalization of bilateral relations between the United States and Cuba, advocated by former US President Barack Obama and dropped by the Trump administration, was of core interest for both nations and would contribute to stability in Latin America.

