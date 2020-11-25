UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Opposes India's Decision To Ban More Chinese Mobile Apps - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:49 PM

Beijing Opposes India's Decision to Ban More Chinese Mobile Apps - Foreign Ministry

Beijing opposes India's decision to ban more Chinese applications and calls on New Delhi to stop discriminating against Chinese companies under the pretext of national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Beijing opposes India's decision to ban more Chinese applications and calls on New Delhi to stop discriminating against Chinese companies under the pretext of national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of India announced that the country's authorities have blocked access to 43 mobile applications, most of which are developed by Chinese companies, for allegedly engaging in actions detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, state security and public order.

"For the fourth time since June, India has imposed restrictions on smartphone apps with Chinese backgrounds under the pretext of national security. These moves is glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules, severely harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China firmly rejects them," Zhao said at a briefing.

The spokesperson called on India to abandon its discriminatory actions and avoid further damage to bilateral cooperation.

In June, the Indian government blocked access to 59 mobile applications developed in China, and in September, it banned the use of 118 more applications, including TikTok, the UC Browser, the WeChat messenger and others.

The decision to ban Chinese apps was made amid the tensions between the two countries in the high-mountainous border region of Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese military personnel clashed in June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left both sides with casualties. Tense standoffs have been reported as recently as September 16.

The foreign ministers from both countries agreed to de-escalate tensions in the region following talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September.

Related Topics

India Technology Mobile China Beijing New Delhi June September Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market From Government

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

13 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

2 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.