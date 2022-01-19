UrduPoint.com

Beijing Opposes Slovenia's 'Dangerous' Statement On Cooperation With Taiwan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 03:48 PM

China expresses its deep concern and rejection of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa's statement on cooperation with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Jansa said that Slovenia and Taiwan were working on the exchange of non-official representatives. Later on Tuesday, the foreign ministry of Taiwan confirmed the exchange of trade offices with Slovenia to bolster economic cooperation.

"We took notice of the Slovenian government's dangerous statements, challenging the one-China principle and supporting Taiwan's independence. We are deeply concerned and strongly opposing these actions," Zhao said at a briefing.

The diplomat highlighted that there is only one China with Taiwan being its integral part. The one-China principle is "a general consensus of the international community" and the basis of China-Slovenia and China-EU relations, Zhao concluded.

A similar dispute soured China-Lithuania relations this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. On August 10, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, to which Lithuania responded reciprocally on September 4. The Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius commenced operation on November 18. China retaliated by downgrading bilateral diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires.

