UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Opposes Taiwan's Participation In World Health Assembly - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Beijing Opposes Taiwan's Participation in World Health Assembly - Foreign Ministry

China has the backing of over 150 countries in its opposition to Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) China has the backing of over 150 countries in its opposition to Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

On May 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan as an observer state to the 74th WHA, which kicks off on 24 May in virtual format.

"In order to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and uphold the seriousness and authority of relevant UNGA and WHA resolutions, China cannot agree with the Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA," the spokesman said at a daily briefing.

Beijing traditionally promotes the "One China" principle, which entails that both Taiwan and mainland China are part of a single sovereign state. Zhao said that Taiwan's thirst for WHA participation suggests that its true pursuit is "Two Chinas" or "One China, One Taiwan.

"

"[Taiwan's ruling] Democratic Progressive Party, turning a blind eye to the common aspiration of the international community to focus on anti-epidemic cooperation and the life and safety of the people in the Taiwan region, are pursuing political maneuvering under the pretext of the pandemic," Zhao said.

According to the diplomat, as of May 20, more than 150 countries expressed their support for China's stance through diplomatic channels, and almost 80 countries disputed Taiwan's presence at the health conference and expressed support for the "One China" principle in official letters to the WHO.

China has been at odds with Taiwan over sovereignty issues since 1949. It is also a sensitive topic in the relations between Beijing and Washington, which backs Taiwan's democratic aspirations, hence China's routine protests whenever US warships transit the strait.�

Related Topics

Assembly World China Washington Beijing May Opposition

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

1 hour ago

SCCI holds rally to express solidarity with Palest ..

3 minutes ago

Life paralyzes across IIOJK as complete shut down ..

3 minutes ago

Improving investigation dept, getting accused conv ..

3 minutes ago

Academician appreciates Pakistan's active role in ..

3 minutes ago

US Vice President Harris Says World Needs New Mech ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.