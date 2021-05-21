China has the backing of over 150 countries in its opposition to Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) this year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday

On May 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to invite Taiwan as an observer state to the 74th WHA, which kicks off on 24 May in virtual format.

"In order to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and uphold the seriousness and authority of relevant UNGA and WHA resolutions, China cannot agree with the Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA," the spokesman said at a daily briefing.

Beijing traditionally promotes the "One China" principle, which entails that both Taiwan and mainland China are part of a single sovereign state. Zhao said that Taiwan's thirst for WHA participation suggests that its true pursuit is "Two Chinas" or "One China, One Taiwan.

"

"[Taiwan's ruling] Democratic Progressive Party, turning a blind eye to the common aspiration of the international community to focus on anti-epidemic cooperation and the life and safety of the people in the Taiwan region, are pursuing political maneuvering under the pretext of the pandemic," Zhao said.

According to the diplomat, as of May 20, more than 150 countries expressed their support for China's stance through diplomatic channels, and almost 80 countries disputed Taiwan's presence at the health conference and expressed support for the "One China" principle in official letters to the WHO.

China has been at odds with Taiwan over sovereignty issues since 1949. It is also a sensitive topic in the relations between Beijing and Washington, which backs Taiwan's democratic aspirations, hence China's routine protests whenever US warships transit the strait.�