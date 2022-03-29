Beijing Opposes US China Competition Bill - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Beijing strongly opposes the US bill aimed at increasing competitiveness with China and is determined to protect its interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US Senate approved a bill aimed at making the US more competitive with China in the economy and security.

"The content of the relevant bill regarding China ignores the facts, exaggerates the theory of the Chinese threat, incites the development of a strategic rivalry with China, is replete with Cold War and zero-sum thinking, and goes against the desire of various sectors of the public in China and the United States to strengthen contacts and cooperation.

The Chinese side strongly opposes and will sturdily defend its interests," the diplomat said.

The relevant bill aims to address disruptions in the supply of goods such as semiconductors, and restore jobs in the US. It provides $45 billion to improve the US supply chains and prevent shortages of critical goods by boosting domestic production.

In addition, it directs the Joe Biden administration and his successors to submit a report every six months identifying areas of potential dialogue with China in the ballistics, hypersonic, nuclear, space and digital fields, as well as on the issue of arms control.