UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Parks Open For Fall Foliage Tours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:17 PM

Beijing parks open for fall foliage tours

Beijing's Gardening and Greening Bureau has released a fall foliage map of 19 parks for tourists to get a glimpse of the city's peak colors

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Beijing's Gardening and Greening Bureau has released a fall foliage map of 19 parks for tourists to get a glimpse of the city's peak colors.

The 19 fall destinations, most of which are in the north of the city, include the Mutianyu Great Wall, the Olympic Forest Park, and Badaling National Forest Park as fall colors begin in the mountains of northern Beijing.

In less than 15 days, parks across the city will mostly be in color shades of rich scarlets and golden marigolds, according to the bureau.

In recent years, Beijing has planted thousands of hectares of plants with colorful foliage in suburban areas such as the Pinggu, Huairou, and Miyun districts, creating about 100 large-scale scenic spots for residents to enjoy the autumn views each year.

Related Topics

Beijing Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

60,000 volunteers receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Says Any Defense Partnerships Should Foste ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Release More COVID-19 Vaccines Into Inte ..

2 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the UN Asi ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

34 minutes ago

A Federal Minister is involved in arrest of Captai ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.