Beijing Parks Receive 605,000 Visitors On Oct. 3

Fri 04th October 2019

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A total of 605,000 people visited Beijing's 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture on the third day of the week-long National Day holiday, authorities said on Friday.

According to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks, nearly 50 cultural events and activities were held in those parks to attract visitors. At the Summer Palace, tourists enjoyed the flower arrangement exhibitions.

Several parks are holding flower-themed festivals, including the Beijing Botanical Garden, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park and Zhongshan Park.

