UrduPoint.com

Beijing Parks See 660,000 Visitors During New Year Holiday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Beijing parks see 660,000 visitors during New Year holiday

Municipal parks in Beijing received around 660,000 visitors during the three-day New Year holiday, with stringent COVID-19 precautions in place, local authorities said

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Municipal parks in Beijing received around 660,000 visitors during the three-day New Year holiday, with stringent COVID-19 precautions in place, local authorities said.

The 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture saw 659,900 visits during the holiday that started on Jan.

1, a rise of about 52.7 percent year on year, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration of Parks.

Of the parks, Taoranting Park, the Temple of Heaven, and the Summer Palace were the most popular destinations.

Winter sports activities and exhibitions are also being held throughout the parks in the city as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics approaches.

Related Topics

Sports China Beijing Temple Olympics

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 15,903 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 15,903 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

8 seconds ago
 Dutch cow farmers face tough climate choices

Dutch cow farmers face tough climate choices

10 seconds ago
 S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in Nove ..

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in November 2021

11 seconds ago
 "Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office char ..

"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

15 seconds ago
 10 killed in landslide in China's Guizhou

10 killed in landslide in China's Guizhou

8 minutes ago
 Moscow Views Africa as Arena for Cooperation, Not ..

Moscow Views Africa as Arena for Cooperation, Not Confrontation - Russian Foreig ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.