Beijing Parks See Rise In Visitors During Holiday

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Beijing parks see rise in visitors during holiday

Urban parks in Beijing saw a visitor boom during the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, as they are favored for short-distance travel by residents in compliance with authorities' health tips of staying put to block the COVID-19 spread

Urban parks in Beijing saw a visitor boom during the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, as they are favored for short-distance travel by residents in compliance with authorities' health tips of staying put to block the COVID-19 spread.

Major parks and scenic spots in Beijing received 4.96 million visitors during the three-day holiday that ended Tuesday, an increase of 4.4 percent over the same period last year.

However, 11 parks managed by the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks saw a decrease of 13.4 percent in visitors, year on year, during the holiday, recording 1.42 million visitors.

The parks and scenic spots capped the visitor flow under 75 percent during the holiday.

"Flower tours" blossom in 111 Beijing parks in spring, where 42 flower exhibitions and cultural activities have been launched for tourists.

Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, fell on Tuesday this year. It is a traditional Chinese holiday during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors.

During the holiday, theme exhibitions in patriotism education were organized at historical sites with a modern revolutionary legacy in several Beijing parks, such as the Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven Park, Beijing Botanical Garden, and Yuyuantan Park.

