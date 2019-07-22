UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing, Phnom Penh Signed Secret Deal On Using Naval Base In Cambodia By China - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:20 AM

Beijing, Phnom Penh Signed Secret Deal on Using Naval Base in Cambodia by China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Beijing and Phnom Penh signed in spring a secret agreement that allowed China to use a naval base in Cambodia, according to media reports.

Under the agreement China got an exclusive right to use the Ream naval base on the Gulf of Thailand near a large airport, which is being constructed by a Chinese company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The 30-year deal can be automatically prolonged every 10 years. Exact details of the agreement remain unknown but China will reportedly have a right to deploy military personnel, store arms and berth vessels on the base.

The base will reportedly expand Chinese capabilities to protect its interests in the South China Sea and boost presence near the Strait of Malacca.

Both Chinese and Cambodian officials have refuted the rumors, saying that no such agreement had been signed.

The South China Sea is home to several territorial disputes, with Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam all laying various claims.

Related Topics

Thailand China Company Phnom Penh Beijing Malacca Brunei Philippines Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam Sunday Media All Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

China&#039;s top real estate internet platform lau ..

4 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World Champions b ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

6 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

7 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

8 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.