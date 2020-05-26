Beijing Plans Flights to Bring Back Chinese Nationals From India Amid COVID-19 - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Chinese government is intending to organize special flights to evacuate its citizens from neighboring India amid rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases in the latter, Ji Rong, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, said on Tuesday.

India has so far confirmed over 145,000 COVID-19 cases, including 54,440 recoveries and 4,167 deaths. After four days of the record-breaking growth, the country's daily cases dipped to 6,535 as of Tuesday.

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the Chinese government has been actively providing assistance to overseas Chinese nationals by taking various measures. In consideration of the development of the epidemic situation in India, the Chinese side is planning to dispatch temporary flights to India to bring back students, tourists and business inspectors who are facing difficulties in India.

China will maintain close communication and coordination with the Indian side and make relevant necessary arrangements," Ji said, answering a question on whether China was arranging flights to return citizens from India.

China was the first country to face the global epidemic. The country managed to take the outbreak under control and has been recording just several cases per day, mostly imported. Over the past 24 hours, China's COVID-19 tally has risen by seven, and the health authorities also identified 29 asymptomatic carriers of the virus. The country now has a total of 82,992 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,731 of them imported. More than 78,277 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while the death toll stands at 4,634.