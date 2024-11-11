Beijing Plans To Expand Scale Of Medical Device Industry
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Beijing municipal government has published an action plan for expanding the city's medical device industry to an overall scale of 50 billion Yuan (about 7 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2026.
According to the plan, jointly developed by the city's bureau of economy and information technology, and health commission, the Chinese capital will build industrial clusters that feature high-end medical equipment, high-value medical consumables, and efficient diagnostic products from 2024 to 2026.
High-end medical equipment such as digital subtraction angiography X-ray machine, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system, and electromagnetic navigation system for tumor radiotherapy, high-value medical consumables such as implantable cardiac pacemaker, and artificial intelligence medical devices have been highlighted in the action plan as key development targets.
The cooperation mechanism of several core departments and leading industrial zones in Beijing will be strengthened to accelerate the application of innovative products in hospitals, according to the action plan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique in Abu Dhabi31 seconds ago
-
PM meets Saudi Investment Minister57 seconds ago
-
Mongolia exports nearly 66 mln tons of coal in first 10 months1 minute ago
-
Experts call for globally coordinated response for green economic transition11 minutes ago
-
Mauritius PM concedes defeat in legislative poll11 minutes ago
-
Ukraine issues air alerts after Russian strikes kill six11 minutes ago
-
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo12 minutes ago
-
UK universities face funding 'crunch' as foreign students go elsewhere31 minutes ago
-
Fourth typhoon in a month hits Philippines1 hour ago
-
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'1 hour ago
-
Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone1 hour ago
-
Lawmakers vote to keep embattled Ishiba as Japan PM2 hours ago