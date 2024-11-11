Open Menu

Beijing Plans To Expand Scale Of Medical Device Industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Beijing municipal government has published an action plan for expanding the city's medical device industry to an overall scale of 50 billion Yuan (about 7 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2026.

According to the plan, jointly developed by the city's bureau of economy and information technology, and health commission, the Chinese capital will build industrial clusters that feature high-end medical equipment, high-value medical consumables, and efficient diagnostic products from 2024 to 2026.

High-end medical equipment such as digital subtraction angiography X-ray machine, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system, and electromagnetic navigation system for tumor radiotherapy, high-value medical consumables such as implantable cardiac pacemaker, and artificial intelligence medical devices have been highlighted in the action plan as key development targets.

The cooperation mechanism of several core departments and leading industrial zones in Beijing will be strengthened to accelerate the application of innovative products in hospitals, according to the action plan.

