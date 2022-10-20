Beijing Poached 9 Diplomatic Allies of Taiwan Over Decade - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Beijing successfully poached nine countries, which had so-called diplomatic relations with the Taiwanese administration, in the past 10 years despite external deterrence and pressure, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday.

"Faced with external deterrence, pressure and unreasonable interference, we have launched an irreconcilable, decisive and strong fight, successively poaching nine countries that had so-called 'diplomatic relations' with the Taiwanese administration. And the commitment of the international community to the One China principle has become stronger, " Ma said, talking about achievements of China's diplomacy over the past 10 years at the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

Moreover, the Chinese government has prevented the interference of external forces in the affairs of the Hong Kong special administrative region and defeated the anti-Chinese forces that denigrated Beijing, the diplomat added. Thus, the country has protected its "state interests and national dignity," according to Ma.

The official also recalled that the number of countries having diplomatic relations with China had increased from 172 to 181 over the past 10 years, while the number of partner states and regional organizations had jumped from 41 to 113.

In particular, Beijing has established a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with Moscow in a new era, according to the Chinese vice foreign minister.

In its contacts with Washington, Beijing has advocated maintaining mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and beneficial cooperation. China has also been in favor of building partnerships with European states, the diplomat said, adding that Beijing's cooperation with more developing countries had become closer.

Today, Taiwan's "diplomatic allies" include 14 countries ” Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu, and the Vatican. Taipei also maintains economic and cultural ties with some other states. There used to be more of them, but in recent years, many countries have decided to cut diplomatic ties with the island by establishing official relations with China mainland. Those include El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and Nicaragua.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.