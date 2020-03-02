Beijing population falls, per capita income rises in 2019

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The number of permanent residents in Beijing saw a slight drop to about 21.54 million at the end of last year, 6,000 fewer than at the end of 2018, official data showed Monday.

In terms of age composition, the number of permanent residents aged 15 to 59 was about 15.56 million, about 72.3 percent of the city's total population, according to the data released jointly by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the Survey Office of the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing.

The city's population under the age of 15 made up 10.

5 percent of the total last year, while people aged 60 and older accounted for 17.2 percent.

The per capita disposable income of Beijing residents grew, in real terms, by 6.3 percent in 2019, 0.2 percentage points faster than the city's GDP growth rate during the same period.

With policies and measures on stabilizing employment and individual income tax reform, the per capita income from wages and salary of Beijing residents increased by 9.4 percent last year, up 2.4 percentage points from 2018.

