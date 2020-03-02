UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Population Falls, Per Capita Income Rises In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Beijing population falls, per capita income rises in 2019

The number of permanent residents in Beijing saw a slight drop to about 21.54 million at the end of last year, 6,000 fewer than at the end of 2018, official data showed Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The number of permanent residents in Beijing saw a slight drop to about 21.54 million at the end of last year, 6,000 fewer than at the end of 2018, official data showed Monday.

In terms of age composition, the number of permanent residents aged 15 to 59 was about 15.56 million, about 72.3 percent of the city's total population, according to the data released jointly by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the Survey Office of the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing.

The city's population under the age of 15 made up 10.

5 percent of the total last year, while people aged 60 and older accounted for 17.2 percent.

The per capita disposable income of Beijing residents grew, in real terms, by 6.3 percent in 2019, 0.2 percentage points faster than the city's GDP growth rate during the same period.

With policies and measures on stabilizing employment and individual income tax reform, the per capita income from wages and salary of Beijing residents increased by 9.4 percent last year, up 2.4 percentage points from 2018.

Related Topics

Beijing Same 2018 2019 From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

1 second ago

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

30 minutes ago

Chinese experts visit Athara Hazari areas affected ..

3 minutes ago

DIG Hazara directs to devise a comprehensive traff ..

3 minutes ago

EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Fosters Permanent State of ..

3 minutes ago

France, Germany, UK to Provide $5.57Mln to Iran to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.