BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Beijing highly appreciates a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said that Moscow regards the current Hong Kong situation as a matter of China's domestic politics, her Chinese counterpart, Geng Shuang, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Zakharova said that Russia considered the developments in Hong Kong to be China's domestic affair and urged other countries to refrain from interfering in Beijing's relations with its special administrative region. She added that by trying to initiate consultations on Hong Kong at the UN Security Council, the United States was trying to settle a score with its geopolitical rival.

"The Chinese side highly appreciates the statement by Ms. Zakharova. Recently, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, Ms. Zakharova and other Russian officials have voiced the support of China on the issue of Hong Kong, urging the outside forces not to interfere in China's domestic affairs," Geng said at a briefing.

Under President US Donald Trump's administration, relations between the two countries have considerably soured, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, human rights violations in some of its regions, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong. China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States.

In late May, the US and the UK raised at the Security Council the issue of Beijing's new national security bill that would ban separatist subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong, prompting pushback from China and Russia.