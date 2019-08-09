(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev told Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during their meeting that Beijing was preparing for the country's leader's upcoming visit in September, the president's press service said.

Tokayev will visit Beijing from September 11-12.

"[Kazakh Ambassador to China] Shakhrat Nuryshev told the country's leader that preparations are being made ahead of his official visit to China from September 11-12," the press service said.

Tokayev has given Nuryshev several specific instructions in connection to the upcoming talks, which the president emphasized to the consul were very important.

In June, following Tokayev's inauguration, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the Kazakh country head and told him that Beijing placed great importance on the continuing development of bilateral relations between the two countries.