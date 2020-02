(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in Russia's Victory Day celebration in Moscow in May is being prepared, Beijing has received Moscow's invitation, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said Tuesday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping has received [Moscow's] invitation to the Victory Day celebration on May 9," Denisov said, adding that Beijing has confirmed that Xi plans to attend.