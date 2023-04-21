UrduPoint.com

Beijing Protests Against Japanese Prime Minister's Ritual Offering To Yasukuni Shrine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) China objects to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kishida sent a ritual Masakaki offering on the occasion of the Shinto spring festival to the Yasukuni shrine, which is often regarded throughout Asia as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

"China resolutely objects to Japan's negative actions related to the Yasukuni Shrine and has already made strong representation to the Japanese side," Wang said during a regular press briefing.

China urges Japan to break all ties with its militaristic past and earn the trust of neighboring Asian countries and the world community with practical steps, Wang added.

Located in central Tokyo, the Yasukuni Shrine is a Shinto shrine founded in 1869 to commemorate those fallen in the service of Japan. The shrine lists information about some 2.5 million people and animals that died while fighting for Japan, including over 1,000 war criminals, with 14 of them being A-Class convicts ” those who have been convicted of planning, preparing, or waging wars.

Since 2013, Japan's prime ministers have refrained from visiting the shrine. Shinzo Abe was the last prime minister of the Asian nation to visit the shrine personally, as his visit in December 2013 caused a strong negative reaction in China and South Korea and led to a cooling of ties with the United States. Japan's prime ministers have since only sent offerings to the shrine.

