UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Protests EU's Statements On Hong Kong Extradition Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

Beijing Protests EU's Statements on Hong Kong Extradition Bill

Beijing has expressed its discontent with the European Union over its statements regarding controversial amendments to the extradition law in Hong Kong, which sparked mass protests across the semi-autonomous territory earlier in the week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Beijing has expressed its discontent with the European Union over its statements regarding controversial amendments to the extradition law in Hong Kong, which sparked mass protests across the semi-autonomous territory earlier in the week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

Over one million people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the new amendments to the government's extradition law, which, if passed, would allow fugitives to be transferred to jurisdictions Hong Kong has no respective agreements with, including mainland China. The demonstrations are still ongoing.

On Tuesday, the European Union said in a statement that Brussels shared "many of the concerns raised by citizens of Hong Kong" regarding the proposed extradition reforms, and that this was a sensitive issue "with potentially far-reaching consequences" for the people in Hong Kong and EU citizens.

"The Chinese side expresses its strong discontent and resolute protest against the irresponsible EU statements on amendments to the extradition law ... We hope that the European Union will treat the legal process of making amendments objectively and stop interfering in the internal affairs of Hong Kong in any form," Geng said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the events in Hong Kong are related to China's internal politics, with which no one has the right to interfere.

Tens of thousands of people continued to protest in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Opponents to the amendments see them not only as an attack on Hong Kong's autonomy but also a potential tool Beijing could use to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

Attack Protest China European Union Brussels Resolute Beijing Hong Kong Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

KP traffic police to lunch 15-day awareness campai ..

38 seconds ago

Senate body for preserving national heritage and c ..

39 seconds ago

FMC International Men Squash Championship reached ..

41 seconds ago

Husband kills wife in Sialkot

42 seconds ago

Justice Afridi recuses himself from hearing NAB ap ..

44 seconds ago

EU Energy Chief Says New Trilateral Talks on Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.