Beijing Put on Highest Emergency Alert Level Over Coronavirus Threat - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Beijing has been put on highest emergency alert level amid coronavirus outbreak, the local healthcare committee chief said Friday.

According to the official, there are 29 confirmed cases of infection in the Chinese capital, with one person in relatively serious state.

Shanghai, with its population of 24.2 million, was also put on the highest alert level, according to the local authorities.