UrduPoint.com

Beijing Raises Concern Over US-Indian Military Exercises Near Chinese Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Beijing Raises Concern Over US-Indian Military Exercises Near Chinese Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Beijing has expressed concern to New Delhi over the US-Indian joint military exercises near the Chinese border, since such actions do not contribute to building mutual confidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"The joint military exercise held by India and the US near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) violated the spirit of relevant agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996, and does not help build bilateral trust. China has expressed concerns to the Indian side over the military exercise," Zhao told a press briefing.

India and the United States held the 2022 Yudh Abhyas joint training exercise in the Indian state of Uttarakhand near China's border earlier in November to work out interaction in high altitude conditions. The exercise took place at a distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the conflict Ladakh region, on the territory of which high tensions have been observed since the 2020 clashes between the two countries' military.

The previous, 17th edition of the Yudh Abhyas military exercise took place in the US state of Alaska in October 2021.

Related Topics

India China Beijing New Delhi United States October November Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive b ..

Turkey says Sweden's steps for NATO bid positive but not enough

45 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA meets U.S. Envoy Donald Blome

Chairman NDMA meets U.S. Envoy Donald Blome

46 seconds ago
 Moldovan Gov't Backs Idea to Extend State of Energ ..

Moldovan Gov't Backs Idea to Extend State of Energy Emergency for 60 Days - Prim ..

51 seconds ago
 PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanction ..

Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanctions Circumvention Legal Arbitrar ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland ..

Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Soon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.