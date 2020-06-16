UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Raises Emergency Response To Second Level Amid New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Beijing Raises Emergency Response to Second Level Amid New COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The local authorities in Beijing have raised the Chinese capital's emergency response level from three to two, as the city is battling a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Chen Peixuan, the deputy secretary of the municipal government announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

After cutting off the local transmission of COVID-19 for more than two months, Beijing has begun to report a surge of new infections that appear to have originated from a local food wholesale market. The city has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases since June 11.

Under the containment measures of the second emergency response level, all local residential communities in Beijing will be placed under strict control and residents will only be allowed to leave their homes after registering their details with a local residential committee and having their temperatures measured.

All the schools in Beijing will resume online classes and universities students would no longer be allowed to return to the campus.

All the parks, museums and libraries will restrict the flow of visitors to about 30 percent of their normal capacity.

Although production is not suspended under the second level emergency response, companies will once again be encouraged to allow their staff members to work remotely for as long as possible.

Residents living in communities where the new cases were identified will have to show negative test results in the previous seven days before being allowed to leave the city.

Related Topics

China Beijing June Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

34 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

49 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

58 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

58 minutes ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.