Beijing Raises Emergency Response to Second Level Amid New COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The local authorities in Beijing have raised the Chinese capital's emergency response level from three to two, as the city is battling a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Chen Peixuan, the deputy secretary of the municipal government announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

After cutting off the local transmission of COVID-19 for more than two months, Beijing has begun to report a surge of new infections that appear to have originated from a local food wholesale market. The city has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases since June 11.

Under the containment measures of the second emergency response level, all local residential communities in Beijing will be placed under strict control and residents will only be allowed to leave their homes after registering their details with a local residential committee and having their temperatures measured.

All the schools in Beijing will resume online classes and universities students would no longer be allowed to return to the campus.

All the parks, museums and libraries will restrict the flow of visitors to about 30 percent of their normal capacity.

Although production is not suspended under the second level emergency response, companies will once again be encouraged to allow their staff members to work remotely for as long as possible.

Residents living in communities where the new cases were identified will have to show negative test results in the previous seven days before being allowed to leave the city.