Beijing Ready to Assist in Post-Conflict Reconstruction of Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Beijing stands ready to assist and play a constructive role in the post-conflict reconstruction in the Ukrainian conflict zone, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the situation in Ukraine on Friday.

"(It is necessary) to promote post-war reconstruction. The international community should take steps to support post-war reconstruction in the conflict zone. China is ready to assist and play a constructive role in this regard," the paper read.