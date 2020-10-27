Beijing Ready to Cooperate With EAEU Member States to Cope With Crisis Triggered by COVID

China is ready to cooperate with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states to overcome the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) China is ready to cooperate with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states to overcome the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday.

"The pandemic has gravely affected the economic and social development of the region. China is ready to work with the union's member states to cope with the crisis, coordinate policy measures and deepen economic and trade cooperation," Wang said at the Conjugation of the EAEU and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative video forum.

According to the senior official, bilateral trade between China and the EAEU member states � Beijing's relevant partners under the initiative � has slightly fallen due to the pandemic of the first eight months of 2020, while China's share in the foreign trade of these nations has increased.

"Over the same period, China's investment in the union grew contrary to the trend, with direct investment reaching $710 million, making a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent," Wang added.

Since the economies of the two sides largely complement each other, Beijing invites the EAEU member states to participate in export-import exhibitions to present their products, expand mutual investment, deepen cooperation in manufacturing, infrastructure construction, agriculture and services, the vice minister said.