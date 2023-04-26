UrduPoint.com

Beijing Ready To Cooperate With Kiev On Mutually Beneficial Basis - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Beijing Ready to Cooperate With Kiev on Mutually Beneficial Basis - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Beijing is ready to cooperate with Kiev on a mutually beneficial basis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader said his conversation with Xi was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.

"China is consistent and clear-cut in its readiness to develop bilateral relations with Ukraine. Two sides need to carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity, and take the China-Ukraine strategic partnership forward," Hua said on Twitter.

China will send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis, the spokesperson added.

"China will send the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Hua said.

Beijing has always adopted peace stance in Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat said.

"On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace. Its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace," Hua tweeted.

The diplomat added that the telephone conversation between Xi and Zelenskyy took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Twitter Beijing Kiev TV All Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 to dis ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 to discuss current issues, future mi ..

13 seconds ago
 Gargash meets German official

Gargash meets German official

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining pea ..

Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining peace in region

38 minutes ago
 UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics ..

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship

2 hours ago
 ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

2 hours ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.