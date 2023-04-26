Beijing Ready to Cooperate With Kiev on Mutually Beneficial Basis - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Beijing is ready to cooperate with Kiev on a mutually beneficial basis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader said his conversation with Xi was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.

"China is consistent and clear-cut in its readiness to develop bilateral relations with Ukraine. Two sides need to carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity, and take the China-Ukraine strategic partnership forward," Hua said on Twitter.

China will send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis, the spokesperson added.

"China will send the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Hua said.

Beijing has always adopted peace stance in Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat said.

"On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace. Its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace," Hua tweeted.

The diplomat added that the telephone conversation between Xi and Zelenskyy took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.