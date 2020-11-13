UrduPoint.com
Beijing Ready To Create Conditions For Visit Of Brazilian Health Watchdog's Delegation

Beijing is ready to create all necessary conditions for the visit of the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency Anvisa's delegation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine production site, following the death in Brazil of a volunteer during the vaccine trial, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Friday

On Monday, Anvisa announced that a volunteer in Sinovac vaccine trial died on October 29, prompting it to suspend the phase 3 clinical trials. Two days later the regulator resumed the trials. Media reports claimed the cause of death was suicide. However, the Brazilian health watchdog has announced its delegation's visit to China from November 30 to December 11 to inspect the vaccine's production site.

"China is ready to create the necessary conditions for the visit of the delegation of representatives of the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency," Wenbin said at a briefing.

The spokesman also said that China is leading the world when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine development and has collaborated with many countries, including Brazil.

On Thursday, Wenbin mentioned that four different Chinese vaccines are on phase 3 trials in various countries, meaning that they can be characterized as safe.

