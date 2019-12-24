Beijing Ready to Further Strengthen Ties With EU to Ensure Global Stability - Minister

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Beijing is ready to cooperate with Brussels to further strengthen relations and ensure global stability as China and the European Union are not enemies or rivals, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"We [China and the EU] are partners, not rivals. We are friends, not enemies. Next year will mark the 45th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations. China is prepared to strengthen high-level exchanges with Europe to jointly take China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level," the minister said in his year-end interview, published on the Foreign Ministry's official website.

According to the minister, "China and Europe can provide more stability" to the entire world if they work together. He also added that this year was rather fruitful for China-EU relations as it started and concluded with President Xi Jinping's successful overseas visits to Europe.

Earlier in December, the minister called on European countries to start working on creating a free trade agreement with China amid increasing investment interest and good economic cooperation. He characterized 2019 as a productive year for China-EU relations and said that China regards Europe as an important cooperation partner and a priority on its diplomatic agenda.