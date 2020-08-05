UrduPoint.com
Beijing Ready To Negotiate Peaceful Solution Over South China Sea - Ambassador To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) China is ready to solve dispute over the South China Sea through negotiations with other countries, Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said during an online session of the Aspen Security Forum.

"We are ready to negotiate with other countries concerns for peaceful solution," Cui said on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chinese ambassador emphasized the necessity for cooperation in order to maintain stability in the region.

"Any territorial issue should be resolved through negotiations by the parties that have concerns," Cui said.

