Beijing Ready to Take Part in International Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow in February

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) China is ready to take part in a new international meeting on Afghanistan, which Moscow could host later in February, as it maintains contact with all he parties involved, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik that the new international meeting to promote the Afghan crisis settlement could be held by the end of the month in the Russian capital.

According to Kabulov, preliminary agreement was reached with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

"Yes, as China attaches great importance to the role of the international multilateral mechanisms on the Afghan settlement, it constantly maintains contact with the relevant sides on meetings and consultations. As for who exactly will represent China and in which format, I do not have exact information yet," Hua said at a briefing, asked to confirm China's participation in the upcoming talks.