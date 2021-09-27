Beijing Reaffirms Commitment to No First Use of Nuclear Weapons Policy

China remains committed to the principle of no first use of nuclear weapons, its position is consistent and clear, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) China remains committed to the principle of no first use of nuclear weapons, its position is consistent and clear, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Monday.

Ex-UN-Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Sha Zukang reportedly said that Beijing should abandon its no-first-use policy to resist new alliances that Washington creates, such as AUKUS.

"China's nuclear policy is clear and consistent, China actively promotes complete prohibition and elimination of nuclear weapons, China is committed to never and under no circumstances use nuclear weapons first," Hua said at a briefing.