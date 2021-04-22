Beijing Reaffirms Readiness to Discuss Global Strategic Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) China is ready to discuss a wide range of issues related to the global strategic stability with all the sides, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Thursday, commenting on a fresh offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, Putin said in his address to the Russian parliament that Moscow invites the global community to discuss strategic stability.

"The current international security situation remains tough and volatile, and uncertainty in the field of strategic security is growing.

China has always been committed to supporting the international system for arms control and non-proliferation ... China is ready to work with all the sides to keep strengthening cooperation within the disarmament conference, to discuss a wide range of issues related to the global strategic stability, and to make a contribution to the international peace and security," Wang said at a briefing.

Wang also reaffirmed Beijing's support to Russia's initiative to convene a summit of the heads of the United Nations Security Council's five permanent member states.