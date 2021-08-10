UrduPoint.com

Beijing Recalling Ambassador From Vilnius As Taiwan Plans To Open Office There

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:45 PM

China decided to recall its ambassador from Vilnius, as the Lithuanian authorities allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) China decided to recall its ambassador from Vilnius, as the Lithuanian authorities allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In July, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced that Taiwan would open a representative office in Vilnius. Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite said her country would open a trade office in Taiwan in October or November.

"Despite numerous notes and warnings from the Chinese side, the Lithuanian government recently announced that it would allow the Taiwanese administration to open a 'representative office' on behalf of 'Taiwan', which became a gross violation of the communique on establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, and caused a significant damage to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As China strongly opposes Vilnius' decision, the government "decided to recall the Chinese ambassador from Lithuania and asked the Lithuanian government to recall its ambassador from China," the statement read on.

