UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Records First UK Variant Virus Cases: City Health Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:23 PM

Beijing records first UK variant virus cases: city health officials

Beijing health officials on Wednesday said two cases of Covid-19 found in the capital were the highly-transmissible UK variant of the virus, as five neighbourhoods were locked down in the south of the city

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing health officials on Wednesday said two cases of Covid-19 found in the capital were the highly-transmissible UK variant of the virus, as five neighbourhoods were locked down in the south of the city.

The cases in Daxing district were "considered to be variants of the new coronavirus discovered in the UK", the head of the Beijing health authority Pang Xinghuo told reporters.

Related Topics

Beijing United Kingdom Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt borrowing reduced: Mian Zahid Hussain

16 minutes ago

Special Branch personnel shot dead

1 minute ago

Gold imports fall 52% in 1st half of FY21

1 minute ago

MoHR campaign on HR awareness to continue till Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Upper House Speaker Says No Coronavirus V ..

4 minutes ago

German president 'greatly relieved' at US change o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.