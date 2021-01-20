Beijing records first UK variant virus cases: city health officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing health officials on Wednesday said two cases of Covid-19 found in the capital were the highly-transmissible UK variant of the virus, as five neighbourhoods were locked down in the south of the city

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing health officials on Wednesday said two cases of Covid-19 found in the capital were the highly-transmissible UK variant of the virus, as five neighbourhoods were locked down in the south of the city.

The cases in Daxing district were "considered to be variants of the new coronavirus discovered in the UK", the head of the Beijing health authority Pang Xinghuo told reporters.