Beijing Records No New COVID-19 Cases For 1st Time Since Appearance Of New Cluster

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Beijing Records No New COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time Since Appearance of New Cluster

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Chinese capital of Beijing registered no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since a new cluster linked to the city's major wholesale food market was discovered on June 11, Beijing's Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The health authorities have identified only one asymptomatic carrier over the past 24 hours, the commission added.

Overall, China confirmed 335 coronavirus cases in Beijing after the new cluster emerged ” fifteen people have already recovered, while 320 patients are being treated in hospitals.

At the same time, 31 asymptomatic carriers remain under medical supervision.

The new cluster prompted Beijing authorities to shut down the Xinfadi Wholesale Market and re-impose COVID-19 restrictions in mid-June after several dozen people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus.

In total, China reported eight coronavirus cases in six provinces on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 83,565. The country also reports 78,528 recoveries and 4,634 deaths.

