Beijing Refrains From Affirming Plot of Coronavirus Brought to China by US Army

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The assumption that the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus strain that has triggered the COVID-19 pandemic had been infiltrated in China by the US army received no confirmation during the Friday press briefing by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

On Thursday, an official spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Deputy Director General of Information Department Zhao Lijian, said that the deadly coronavirus could have been brought to China, where the pandemic is currently believed to have originated, by the US army. He has published several posts on Twitter claiming that the United States, in fact, was the initial hotbed of infection.

"The truth is there are different opinions among the international community, including in the US, as to what could have been the source of the virus. As I have said repeatedly, China believes that it is a scientific question and that professional opinions should be listened to," Geng Shuang said at the briefing when asked about the foreign ministry's stance on whether the virus could have indeed be imported by the US army.

He said among those opinions about where the virus could have come from were many untrustworthy and irresponsible ones voiced by high-ranking US officials and congressmen.

In late December, China officially confirmed an outbreak of an unknown kind of pneumonia in the Wuhan city of its central state of Hubei. It was soon confirmed it to be a new strain of coronavirus, coded 2019-nCoV, with human-to-human transmission. Despite an extensive set of measures undertaken by the Chinese government, including quarantining Wuhan completely and building emergency medical facilities, the virus promptly crosses the border and has since spread to over 100 countries.

More than 120,000 cases have been registered worldwide since then, with over 4,000 fatalities. While the infection in China is believed to have passed the peak point as very few new cases have been registered over the course of the past day, it appears to only be gearing up in the rest of the world.

Italy, with over 15,000 confirmed cases and over 1,000 fatalities, is now quarantined. On Wednesday, Denmark and Ireland have gone on total lockdown as well. Iran, where cases count over 10,000 with 429 fatalities, accounts for the worst affected country in the middle East region.