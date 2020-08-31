UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Refutes Claims Of Chinese Border Guard Crossing Line Of Actual Control With India

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Beijing Refutes Claims of Chinese Border Guard Crossing Line of Actual Control With India

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Chinese border guards have not crossed the so-called Line of Actual Control with India, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said following an Indian Defense Ministry statement about suspicious movements by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Earlier in the day, India accused PLA troops of violating previous agreements by carrying out provocative military maneuvers in the volatile border region.

"Chinese border guards always strictly adhere to the Line of Actual Control and never cross it. The border forces of the two sides are in close contact on the ground," Zhao said.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations resulting in the troops of both countries returning to their initial positions. 

Related Topics

India Army China May Border From

Recent Stories

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

4 minutes ago

â€˜Pakistan and Imran Khan canâ€™t go side by side ..

32 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of â€˜ReThink Brine ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

36 minutes ago

RCB plants 4000 saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan ..

21 seconds ago

Two Tankers to Load Oil at Libyan Port for 1st Tim ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.