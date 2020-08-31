Beijing Refutes Claims of Chinese Border Guard Crossing Line of Actual Control With India

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Chinese border guards have not crossed the so-called Line of Actual Control with India, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said following an Indian Defense Ministry statement about suspicious movements by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Earlier in the day, India accused PLA troops of violating previous agreements by carrying out provocative military maneuvers in the volatile border region.

"Chinese border guards always strictly adhere to the Line of Actual Control and never cross it. The border forces of the two sides are in close contact on the ground," Zhao said.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations resulting in the troops of both countries returning to their initial positions.