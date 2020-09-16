UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Refutes Claims Shenzhen Zhenhua Gathers Data On Foreign Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Beijing Refutes Claims Shenzhen Zhenhua Gathers Data on Foreign Officials

Shenzhen Zhenhua mobilizes open data and does not collect the personal information of foreign officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, refuting relevant speculations

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Shenzhen Zhenhua mobilizes open data and does not collect the personal information of foreign officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, refuting relevant speculations.

Earlier this week, Australia's ABC broadcaster reported that a data leak at the company, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese military and intelligence, indicated that it has been collecting the personal data of millions of foreign nationals, including government and military officials, in a bid to put together a massive database.

"I noticed the company's response that the report is seriously untrue. The company said clearly that it's a private company, and its clients are research institutions and business groups. Instead of collecting data, it only mobilizes data which is open and available online," Wang said during a press conference.

According to the spokesman, China opposes cybercrimes and calls for enhanced global cooperation to build a "peaceful, secure, open and cooperative cyber space."

Related Topics

Australia Business China Company Shenzhen Government Million

Recent Stories

Children of UAE Frontline Healthcare Heroes eligib ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports’ Smart Container Initiative to c ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Says World Needs Vaccine Against Coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain criticize previous govts fo ..

1 minute ago

BRT service suspended temporarily

2 minutes ago

Insufficient FAA Oversight, Boeing Faulty Assumpti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.