Beijing Refutes Claims Shenzhen Zhenhua Gathers Data on Foreign Officials

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Shenzhen Zhenhua mobilizes open data and does not collect the personal information of foreign officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, refuting relevant speculations.

Earlier this week, Australia's ABC broadcaster reported that a data leak at the company, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese military and intelligence, indicated that it has been collecting the personal data of millions of foreign nationals, including government and military officials, in a bid to put together a massive database.

"I noticed the company's response that the report is seriously untrue. The company said clearly that it's a private company, and its clients are research institutions and business groups. Instead of collecting data, it only mobilizes data which is open and available online," Wang said during a press conference.

According to the spokesman, China opposes cybercrimes and calls for enhanced global cooperation to build a "peaceful, secure, open and cooperative cyber space."