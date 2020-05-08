The coronavirus infection was a sudden outbreak and China was the first country to encounter it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday, in response to US President Donald Trump's claim that the pandemic started due to China's incompetence

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The coronavirus infection was a sudden outbreak and China was the first country to encounter it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday, in response to US President Donald Trump's claim that the pandemic started due to China's incompetence.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in an interview with the Fox news broadcaster that he believed incompetence and not malicious intent was behind the spread of the coronavirus from China. Trump's evidence of the virus's link to the Wuhan lab remains to be seen by the public, but that has not prevented him and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from ramping up rhetoric critical of China.

"What mistake did we make? I already said that this was an unexpected disease. China was the first country to be hit. We took quick and decisive measures that have already yielded results.

I just gave a chronology of measures in China and the US, it's a question of elementary arithmetic. Who ultimately made a mistake? Who failed to respond? I think it is obvious," Hua said.

China has repeatedly rejected the US officials' theory on the origin of the novel coronavirus. The spokeswoman has previously said the US government should handle its domestic affairs properly rather than attempt to shift blame and focus onto China.

The US, with over 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 75,000 virus-related fatalities, is the epicenter of the global pandemic, and Trump has even said that the coronavirus "attack" was the worst in the country's history, even "worse than Pearl Harbor" and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.