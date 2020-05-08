UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Refutes Trump's Claims On Chinese Incompetency Causing COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Beijing Refutes Trump's Claims on Chinese Incompetency Causing COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus infection was a sudden outbreak and China was the first country to encounter it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday, in response to US President Donald Trump's claim that the pandemic started due to China's incompetence

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The coronavirus infection was a sudden outbreak and China was the first country to encounter it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday, in response to US President Donald Trump's claim that the pandemic started due to China's incompetence.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in an interview with the Fox news broadcaster that he believed incompetence and not malicious intent was behind the spread of the coronavirus from China. Trump's evidence of the virus's link to the Wuhan lab remains to be seen by the public, but that has not prevented him and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from ramping up rhetoric critical of China.

"What mistake did we make? I already said that this was an unexpected disease. China was the first country to be hit. We took quick and decisive measures that have already yielded results.

I just gave a chronology of measures in China and the US, it's a question of elementary arithmetic. Who ultimately made a mistake? Who failed to respond? I think it is obvious," Hua said.

China has repeatedly rejected the US officials' theory on the origin of the novel coronavirus. The spokeswoman has previously said the US government should handle its domestic affairs properly rather than attempt to shift blame and focus onto China.

The US, with over 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 75,000 virus-related fatalities, is the epicenter of the global pandemic, and Trump has even said that the coronavirus "attack" was the worst in the country's history, even "worse than Pearl Harbor" and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist China Trump Wuhan September From Government Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

1 minute ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

5 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

43 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

59 minutes ago

Fumigation continue in dist East: Moeed Anwar

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.