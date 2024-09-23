Open Menu

Beijing 'regrets' EU's WTO Challenge Against Chinese Dairy Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Beijing "regrets" the European Union's launching of a WTO challenge against a Chinese anti-subsidy probe into imports of some European dairy products, state media reported the government as saying Monday.

Earlier the EU launched a consultation request at the World Trade Organization over the Chinese investigation, which covers a range of items including cheeses and some milk.

It is the latest salvo in an escalating trade row between Beijing and Brussels.

Beijing announced the probe in August after the EU unveiled a plan to hit Chinese electric vehicles with hefty tariffs.

"China regrets that the EU has filed an anti-subsidy investigation case to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, and will handle it in accordance with relevant WTO rules," state broadcaster CCTV quoted a Ministry of Commerce representative as saying.

Beijing had always been "prudent and restrained in using trade remedy measures", the official added, maintaining that the probe was "initiated in accordance with Chinese law and at the request of domestic industries".

"China has the responsibility to safeguard the legitimate demands and legitimate rights and interests of domestic industries," CCTV quoted the official as saying.

