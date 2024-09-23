Beijing 'regrets' EU's WTO Challenge Against Chinese Dairy Probe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Beijing "regrets" the European Union's launching of a WTO challenge against a Chinese anti-subsidy probe into imports of some European dairy products, state media reported the government as saying Monday.
Earlier the EU launched a consultation request at the World Trade Organization over the Chinese investigation, which covers a range of items including cheeses and some milk.
It is the latest salvo in an escalating trade row between Beijing and Brussels.
Beijing announced the probe in August after the EU unveiled a plan to hit Chinese electric vehicles with hefty tariffs.
"China regrets that the EU has filed an anti-subsidy investigation case to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, and will handle it in accordance with relevant WTO rules," state broadcaster CCTV quoted a Ministry of Commerce representative as saying.
Beijing had always been "prudent and restrained in using trade remedy measures", the official added, maintaining that the probe was "initiated in accordance with Chinese law and at the request of domestic industries".
"China has the responsibility to safeguard the legitimate demands and legitimate rights and interests of domestic industries," CCTV quoted the official as saying.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From World
-
30 bodies found in boat adrift off Senegal coast: army42 minutes ago
-
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes1 hour ago
-
Swedish battery maker Northvolt to slash 1,600 jobs, quarter of staff2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 100 dead in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds2 hours ago
-
Ayatollah Sistani calls for end to Israeli 'aggression' on Lebanon2 hours ago
-
On Saudi National Day, Pakistan embassy reaffirms commitment to stronger strategic partnership3 hours ago
-
UK's Labour looks to be more cheerful despite gifts and welfare row4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's new leader says no magic solution to crisis4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 63 runs in first Test4 hours ago
-
EU launches WTO challenge against China dairy probe5 hours ago
-
'Put Austrians first': On a pub crawl with far-right voters6 hours ago
-
Rescuers comb muddy riverbanks after Japan floods kill seven6 hours ago