Beijing Regrets UNSC Failed To Reach Consensus On Russia's Draft Resolution On Nord Stream

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russia's draft resolution on the Nord Stream blasts offers important options for finding out the truth, and China regrets that the UN Security Council failed to reach a consensus, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.

"The draft resolution proposed by Russia offers important options for finding out the truth, but the UN Security Council was unable to reach a consensus, China expresses regret in this regard," Mao said at a briefing.

The US is constantly striving to conduct so-called investigations against many developing countries, but in the case of the Nord Stream blasts, Washington is secretive, the diplomat said, pointing to double standards.

China hopes for a speedy progress in the investigation so that the truth is revealed to the world and the perpetrators are punished, the spokeswoman added.

