UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Reiterates Call For New Delhi To Scrap App Ban As WeChat Halts Services In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

Beijing Reiterates Call for New Delhi to Scrap App Ban as WeChat Halts Services in India

The Chinese Embassy in India on Monday reiterated a call for New Delhi to respect the rights of Chinese companies and investors after the WeChat messaging social network suspended services to Indian users in light of the app ban

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in India on Monday reiterated a call for New Delhi to respect the rights of Chinese companies and investors after the WeChat messaging social network suspended services to Indian users in light of the app ban.

Over the past several days, WeChat has sent notifications to some Indian users that "pursuant to Indian law," it can no longer offer them services. The social network noted that it values each of its users, is "engaging with relevant authorities" and hopes to be able to resume services in the future. Many have since reported that they are unable to send and receive messages any more.

"We have noted the relevant reports. On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese background including WeChat, which severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings," the embassy's spokesperson said.

Ji Rong went on to note that Beijing "consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation."

"The Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles. Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the diplomat added.

New Delhi banned several Chinese apps over activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order." The move came against the backdrop of border tensions in the Himalayas.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mobile China Beijing New Delhi June Border Market Government

Recent Stories

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

10 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

25 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

33 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

50 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.