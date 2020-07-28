Beijing Reiterates Call for New Delhi to Scrap App Ban as WeChat Halts Services in India

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in India on Monday reiterated a call for New Delhi to respect the rights of Chinese companies and investors after the WeChat messaging social network suspended services to Indian users in light of the app ban.

Over the past several days, WeChat has sent notifications to some Indian users that "pursuant to Indian law," it can no longer offer them services. The social network noted that it values each of its users, is "engaging with relevant authorities" and hopes to be able to resume services in the future. Many have since reported that they are unable to send and receive messages any more.

"We have noted the relevant reports. On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese background including WeChat, which severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings," the embassy's spokesperson said.

Ji Rong went on to note that Beijing "consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation."

"The Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles. Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," the diplomat added.

New Delhi banned several Chinese apps over activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order." The move came against the backdrop of border tensions in the Himalayas.