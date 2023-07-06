Open Menu

Beijing Rejects Philippine Accusations Over Naval Clash Near Disputed Reef

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Beijing Rejects Philippine Accusations Over Naval Clash Near Disputed Reef

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected the Philippines' accusations that Chinese ships maneuvered dangerously to prevent its boats from reaching a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

"The Chinese maritime police ships enforced the law in line with regulations. They acted professionally and proportionately to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela told media on Tuesday that two Chinese ships conducted "dangerous maneuvers" near the Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal atoll last week, preventing Philippine supply ships from reaching a permanent military outpost.

Wang told reporters that China saw the submerged reef as its territory and accused the Philippine Coast Guard of trespassing.

The reef, known as Ren'ai Jiao in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, a major archipelago that China and several other Asian nations lay rival claims to. The Philippines grounded a navy transport ship on the reef in 1999 to house a contingent of marines.

Related Topics

Police China Philippines Media From Asia

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

34 minutes ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

58 minutes ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

1 hour ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

3 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World