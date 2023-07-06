Beijing Rejects Philippine Accusations Over Naval Clash Near Disputed Reef

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected the Philippines' accusations that Chinese ships maneuvered dangerously to prevent its boats from reaching a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

"The Chinese maritime police ships enforced the law in line with regulations. They acted professionally and proportionately to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela told media on Tuesday that two Chinese ships conducted "dangerous maneuvers" near the Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal atoll last week, preventing Philippine supply ships from reaching a permanent military outpost.

Wang told reporters that China saw the submerged reef as its territory and accused the Philippine Coast Guard of trespassing.

The reef, known as Ren'ai Jiao in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, a major archipelago that China and several other Asian nations lay rival claims to. The Philippines grounded a navy transport ship on the reef in 1999 to house a contingent of marines.