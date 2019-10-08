UrduPoint.com
Beijing Removes All Episodes Of South Park Animated Series From Chinese Websites - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Beijing removed all episodes, references and discussions of US animated series South Park from the regional segment of internet after an episode mocking the Chinese authorities, the Hollywood Reporter portal said on Monday.

According to the publication, the reaction of the Chinese authorities was caused by the second episode of the 23rd season titled "Band in China," in which Hollywood makes concessions to the Chinese government and creates its content so that it avoids falling under Beijing's censorship.

The Chinese authorities removed the videos, episodes and online discussion of the show from Chinese streaming services, social networks and even fan pages, the publication said.

Search for references and episodes of the animated series does not yield any results either. So, references and links to South Park disappeared from Chinese social networks Weibo, Baidu Tieba, as well as video hosting Youku, which is owned by Alibaba Group. If users manually enter the web address associated with the cartoon, a message appears stating that this webpage is temporarily closed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

