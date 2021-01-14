UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Reports 1 New Imported Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

Beijing reports 1 new imported confirmed COVID-19 case

Beijing reported one new imported confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported one new imported confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

The new imported confirmed case was a 47-year-old Chinese national who worked in Serbia. She took a flight to Beijing via Denmark on Jan.

12 and tested positive for COVID-19 a day later while under medical observation. She has been rushed to the designated Ditan Hospital for treatment.

No new imported suspected or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

The city also saw no new locally transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, said the commission.

Related Topics

China Beijing Serbia Denmark

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 124 new locally transmitt ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Detain 11 People Accused of Aidin ..

3 minutes ago

7 injured on Raiwind road

3 minutes ago

South Australia to fly in workers to fill fruit-pi ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Military Releases 13 Civilians, 1 Policemen ..

8 minutes ago

Prominent French Politician de Sarnez Dead, Macron ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.