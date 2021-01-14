Beijing reports 1 new imported confirmed COVID-19 case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported one new imported confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

The new imported confirmed case was a 47-year-old Chinese national who worked in Serbia. She took a flight to Beijing via Denmark on Jan.

12 and tested positive for COVID-19 a day later while under medical observation. She has been rushed to the designated Ditan Hospital for treatment.

No new imported suspected or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

The city also saw no new locally transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, said the commission.