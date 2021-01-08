Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

The patient, aged 27, lives in the city's Shunyi District. He was placed under isolated medical observation on Dec.

28 among close contacts of a previously reported confirmed case.

He has been transferred to a designated COVID-19 treatment hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

No new locally transmitted suspected or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing. No new imported confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the commission.