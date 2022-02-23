Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing Municipality reported 10 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Beijing Municipality reported 10 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported on Tuesday in Beijing. Meanwhile, the city also logged eight imported confirmed cases, it added.