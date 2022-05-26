UrduPoint.com

Beijing Reports 16 New Local COVID-19 Infections

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Beijing reports 16 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Thursday, local authorities have said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Thursday, local authorities have said.

The cases were distributed across seven districts of Beijing: seven in Haidian, three in Fengtai, two in Chaoyang and one in Dongcheng, Xicheng, Fangshan and Changping, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing.

A total of 1,670 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Beijing from April 22 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday. The national capital has nine areas currently classified as high-risk for COVID-19 and 15 areas classified as medium-risk.

Related Topics

Changping Chaoyang Beijing April From P

Recent Stories

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Insta ..

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

55 minutes ago
 PTI long march results increased pollutants' ratio ..

PTI long march results increased pollutants' ratio in Capital's atmosphere

2 minutes ago
 China Only Country With Intent, Power to Reshape I ..

China Only Country With Intent, Power to Reshape International Order - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 US Not Looking for Conflict, Cold War With China, ..

US Not Looking for Conflict, Cold War With China, Determined to Avoid Both - Bli ..

2 minutes ago
 China to advance efforts in joining CPTPP, DEPA tr ..

China to advance efforts in joining CPTPP, DEPA trade pacts

2 minutes ago
 Local government elections in Balochistan to be he ..

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.