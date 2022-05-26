Beijing reports 16 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Thursday, local authorities have said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Beijing reported 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Thursday, local authorities have said.

The cases were distributed across seven districts of Beijing: seven in Haidian, three in Fengtai, two in Chaoyang and one in Dongcheng, Xicheng, Fangshan and Changping, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing.

A total of 1,670 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Beijing from April 22 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday. The national capital has nine areas currently classified as high-risk for COVID-19 and 15 areas classified as medium-risk.