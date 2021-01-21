Beijing reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Thu 21st January 2021

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Beijing reported two new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, one new locally transmitted asymptomatic infection and one new imported confirmed case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said on Thursday.

Both the new locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the Ronghui residential compound in Daxing District, according to the commission.

The new imported confirmed case, a 32-year-old Chinese national, departed from Serbia on Monday and arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day while under medical observation. He was rushed to the designated hospital and diagnosed as a confirmed case on Wednesday.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.

